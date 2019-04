Meet the new member of the team at Richland County Coroner’s Office

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) The Richland County Coroner’s Office recently welcomed a new member to the team.

Kona is a labrador retriever. She is the first nationally certified cadaver dog to work exclusively with the Coroner’s Office in the state of South Carolina.

Kona is teaming up with Deputy Coroner Kristen Bell. They both stopped by Good Morning Columbia to talk about Kona’s role with the agency.