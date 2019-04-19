Darius Rucker on the mic for RBC Heritage broadcast

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo’s Dustin Johnson went to Coastal Carolina and Aiken’s Kevin Kisner went to Georgia, but a Gamecock did join the best players from the Palmetto State as the area’s biggest stars played in South Carolina’s lone PGA Tour event together.

Grammy award-winning singer, Hootie and the Blowfish frontman, and avid golf fan Darius Rucker jumped on the broadcast, wearing a headset for part of Johnson and Kisner’s Friday round at the RBC Heritage.

Had a blast calling a few holes at the ⁦@RBC_Heritage⁩ with my man Daniel Chopra. ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/liILRsddU0 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 19, 2019

Working with a different kind of mic today! Having a blast at @RBC_Heritage in Hilton Head with my friends at @pgatour. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/vKN57cnfmp — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 19, 2019