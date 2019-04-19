Irmo’s Johnson, Aiken’s Kisner avoid weather woes and bogeys, rising at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – The siren sounded just as Dustin Johnson was about to putt on his last hole of the day. Expected weather warnings were pushing everyone off the course during the second round of the RBC Heritage.

But rather than make Johnson, Kevin Kisner, and Xander Schauffele mark their balls and head for shelter, tournament officials let the group finish their last putts to their round and allow them to focus on their weekend rounds instead.

An 8:10 a.m. start on the back nine gave Johnson (-7, -4 Friday) and Kisner (-3, -3 Friday), the top-two players in the world from South Carolina, ranked No. 1 and No. 25 in the world respectively, just enough time to avoid the worst of the storm. Play was halted during a near four hour weather delay through harsh rains and winds whipping through Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Irmo and Aiken natives now prepare to attack the course and aim to climb the leaderboard with clearer weather the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

UPDATE: RBC Heritage officials have called second round play at 7:45 p.m. Friday night and are scheduled to resume play at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

DJ is tied for third with Emiliano Grillo, two back of leader Shane Lowry (-9), who has two holes to play in his second round. Kisner is tied with 14 others in 29th place.