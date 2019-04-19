One Columbia street shuts down to traffic for walking, biking and playing

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This weekend you can park your car and play in the middle of the street, or do any other activity your heart desires. It’s all part of Open Streets Columbia on Main Street, the third year the City of Columbia’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee in conjunction with Soda City, will shut down the downtown roadway to allow residents to enjoy bicycling, walking, playing and meeting neighbors you don’t usually get to interact with when you’re passing by in your car.

Organizers say the event will extend the Soda City footprint to encourage sustainable transportation, physical fitness and wellness, civic pride and living streets. Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring their family and enjoy an afternoon outdoors.

The event tales place Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 9AM-1PM along Main street in conjunction with Soda City Market.

If you would like more information about the initiative, click here : http://openstreetscolumbia.com.