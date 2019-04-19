Tampa Bay Rays call up Lexington grad

TAMPA BAY (WOLO) — Former Lexington High School standout Nick Ciuffo was called up by the Tampa Bay Rays Friday afternoon.

We've made the following roster moves today. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/U05SNfCWKU — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 19, 2019

The move corresponds with catcher Mike Zunino moving to the paternity list.

Ciuffo played 16 games for the Rays last season, hitting .189 with 7 hits, 1 HR and 5 RBI.

He’s spent the majority of his career in the minor league system, since being drafted in the first round by the Rays in 2013. Ciuffo is hitting below .200 this season for the Durham Bulls.