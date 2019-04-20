Blue Devils Topple Clemson 5-3

CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke scored two two-out runs in the fifth inning and three two-out runs in the sixth inning in its 5-3 victory over No. 16 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-16 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 25-14 overall and 11-9 in ACC play.

Logan Davidson’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run. In the fifth inning, a costly two-out error extended the inning and enabled Chris Crabtree to lace a double to score two unearned runs, then the Blue Devils increased their lead in the sixth inning with three two-out runs, the last two scoring on Michael Rothenberg’s single. The Tigers (13) had more batters reach base than Duke (11) in the game, but the Blue Devils only stranded six runners on base.

Jack Carey (2-0) earned the win in relief, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (1-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.