Multiple tornadoes confirmed in the Midlands, including a EF-2 in Orangeburg Co.

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in the Midlands on Friday.

NWS reports that an EF-2 tornado hit Orangeburg County, just South of Rowesville.

An EF-1 was reported in Orangeburg County from east of Orangeburg into Calhoun county just west of Cameron.

NWS reported that the other two EF-1 tornadoes tore through Newberry County.

Officials with NWS say they will continues to survey the Midlands.

