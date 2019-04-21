Multiple tornadoes confirmed in the Midlands, including a EF-2 in Orangeburg Co.
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in the Midlands on Friday.
NWS reports that an EF-2 tornado hit Orangeburg County, just South of Rowesville.
An EF-1 was reported in Orangeburg County from east of Orangeburg into Calhoun county just west of Cameron.
NWS reported that the other two EF-1 tornadoes tore through Newberry County.
Officials with NWS say they will continues to survey the Midlands.