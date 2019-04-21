Multiple tornadoes confirmed in the Midlands, including a EF-2 in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in the Midlands on Friday.

NWS reports that an EF-2 tornado hit Orangeburg County, just South of Rowesville.

(1/2) Survey Team Summary 4/19/19: 4 confirmed tornadoes (more possible after additional surveys)

EF-2 in Orangeburg County just south of Rowesville.

EF-1 in Orangeburg County from east of Orangeburg into Calhoun county just west of Cameron.

2 EF-1 tornadoes in Newberry County. — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 21, 2019

An EF-1 was reported in Orangeburg County from east of Orangeburg into Calhoun county just west of Cameron.

NWS reported that the other two EF-1 tornadoes tore through Newberry County.

Officials with NWS say they will continues to survey the Midlands.

(2/2) Survey Team Summary 4/19/19: Damage in Sumter County resulted from straight-line winds, no evidence of tornado. We did not get to survey damage around eastern Lake Marion in Orangeburg/Clarendon counties, hoping to get there no later than Mon/Tue. — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 21, 2019