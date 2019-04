Massachusetts Congressman latest to announce 2020 Presidential run

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The race for the 20-20 Democratic Presidential nomination keeps getting bigger.

The latest to throw their hat into the ring is Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton.

MoutonĀ announced his plans to run in a You-Tube video Monday morning.

Moulton is a Marine Corps Veteran who was first elected to Congress back in 2014.

Moulton plans to campaign in South Carolina later this week.