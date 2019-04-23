Gamecocks use big second inning to power past CSU, 10-3

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The Gamecocks scored 10 runs in the first three innings of play in a 10-3 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at SRP Park.

After Daniel Lloyd struck out the side in the top of the first, the Gamecocks put a pair of runs up in the bottom of the frame. Noah Campbell belted a solo home run to right center, his fifth of the season, to make it 1-0. Luke Berryhill then singled, stole second and scored on a Jacob Olson single through the right side.

The Gamecocks sent 10 men to the plate in a six-run second inning. Brady Allen’s RBI triple and Luke Berryhill’s two-run home run, his 10th home run of the season, highlighted the frame that gave Carolina an 8-0 lead.

Allen and Josiah Sightler tripled to open the third inning. The Gamecocks made it 10-0 on Campbell’s RBI infield single. Charleston Southern answered with three runs in the top of the fourth and had the bases loaded with two out, but Sawyer Bridges came in and got a fly out to keep it at 10-3. That is where the score remained until the end of the game.

Lloyd earned the win on the mound, striking out seven and allowing four hits and one earned run in 3.2 innings of work. Bridges had four strikeouts in 2.1 innings of relief as the Gamecocks used six pitchers on the night.

Campbell led Carolina’s offense with three hits while Allen and Berryhill had two hits apiece. Allen had two triples on the night, becoming the first Gamecock with two triples in a game since Lonnie Chisenhall against Western Kentucky in 2007.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecocks put up six runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Berryhill.

KEY STAT

Carolina had three triples on the night, Allen with two three-baggers and Sightler with one.

NOTABLE

Carolina played in SRP Park for the first time in program history in tonight’s win.

Josiah Sightler picked up his first hit of the season with his triple in the third.

picked up his first hit of the season with his triple in the third. Carolina now has 10 triples on the season. TJ Hopkins has three followed by Allen’s two.

has three followed by Allen’s two. Carolina moves to 19-4 in non-conference games this season.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks travel to Columbia, Mo., to start a three-game series at Missouri on Friday night (April 26) at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.