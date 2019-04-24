Clemson running back looking to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Running back Tavien Feaster has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Wednesday.

“Tavien has informed us that he has entered the transfer portal with the intention to finish his degree at Clemson by August and continue his college career somewhere else,” Swinney said. “We appreciate Tavien for everything he brought to Clemson University and our program and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Feaster, a native of Spartanburg, S.C., appeared in 41 career games at Clemson with 11 starts, compiling 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. He exits the program ranked second in Clemson history in career yards per carry (5.99) among qualified rushers, trailing only current Clemson running back Travis Etienne (7.79).