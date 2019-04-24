Clemson tops Tennessee Tech, ends eight-game losing streak

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman righthander Jackson Lindley tossed a career-long 5.2 innings to lead Clemson to a 7-4 victory over Tennessee Tech at Doug Kingsmore on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who snapped their eight-game losing streak, improved to 26-16, while the Golden Eagles fell to 17-22.

Lindley (1-0) earned his first career win by allowing just four hits, two runs and no walks with five strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his 10th save of the season. Tennessee Tech starter Seth Noel (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on two hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

Kyle Wilkie’s two-run double in the first inning scored the game’s first runs, then the Golden Eagles scored a run in the second inning on Gavin Johns’ single. Clemson added two runs in the third inning on Bo Majkowski’s sacrifice fly and Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single to take a 4-1 lead.

Jason Hinchman hit a solo homer, his 19th of the year, in the top of the sixth inning, then Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer, his 11th of the season, in the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Cooper added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. The Golden Eagles rallied for two runs in the eighth inning on Anthony Carrera’s two-run double, but Spiers closed the door to become only the seventh Tiger in history to register 10 saves in a season.

The Tigers travel to Atlanta to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.