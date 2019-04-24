National Drug Take Back Day events in Lexington & Sumter

Lexington/Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Local agencies are doing their part in the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.

This Saturday April 26th both the Lexington Police Department and the Sumter Police Department are holding events for National Drug Take Back Day.

You can take your unused or expired medicine for safe disposal. Times for the events for this weekend are listed below.

The National Drug Take Back Day events will begin Saturday April 26th, 2019 at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy – 5608 Sunset Blvd./ U-378

Walgreens – 5220 Sunset Blvd./ US-378