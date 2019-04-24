NFF presents MacArthur Bowl to Clemson, Swinney

ATLANTA – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame today formally presented Clemson University head coach Dabo Swinneywith the MacArthur Bowl, the organization’s national championship trophy for the Football Bowl Subdivision, during a ceremony at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

SEC Network analyst Tony Barnhart emceed the event, which included remarks from Coach Swinney, NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell and Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame CEO Dennis Adamovich. Coach Swinney accepted the award on behalf of his Clemson football team in front of an audience full of excited Tiger fans.

“What an amazing honor to be associated with this really cool trophy,” Swinney said while accepting the MacArthur Bowl. “[General MacArthur] always talked about how preparedness is the key to success and victory. We really believe in that…I always say championships are won when nobody is watching. Championships are won when the stands are empty.” “This football team was special from day one,” Swinney said of his 2018 Clemson Tigers. “I knew last spring that we were in for some type of special run because our best players were people like [2018 NFF Campbell Trophy® recipient] Christian Wilkins. They’re great people first, and players second. They’re great human beings, great well-rounded men, great students, great leaders…I’m just so proud of that team and really honored to be here today to be a part of this presentation once again. And hopefully we’ll be able to do it a few more times before they send me off on my way.” Swinney’s wife, Kathleen, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates were on hand for the presentation of the trophy. College Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Fusco (Westminster [PA]) was also in attendance. “This past season, the Tigers became the first team since 1897 to go 15-0, think about that: 15-0,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “There is nobody with their names on this trophy that went 15-0, and this is a who’s who of teams and coaches in the history of the game… So, it’s now a very, very special privilege on my part and on behalf of NFF Chairman Archie Manning and the 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame in all 50 states, to present this trophy to Coach Swinney and the 2018 Clemson Tigers.”

The NFF previously announced Clemson (15-0) as the recipient of the trophy for the 2018 season, following their 44-16 victory over Alabama (14-1) Jan. 7 in the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Today’s ceremony marked the official unveiling of the trophy with Clemson’s name permanently etched on the fabled archways of the historic trophy, joining the previous 61 teams who have been recognized since the coveted honor was first bestowed in 1959.

“Our mission here at the Hall is to entertain, educate and inspire in a way that honors and celebrates the people, traditions and passions of college football,” said Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame CEO Dennis Adamovich. “There’s no better way to do that than to have Coach Swinney and the Clemson faithful with us here today accepting the MacArthur Bowl. The MacArthur Bowl is one of the greatest traditions of the Hall of Fame. It’s located on the third floor and our fans love it.”

With its 2018 championship, Clemson has now claimed the MacArthur Bowl three times in the school’s history. The Tigers previously won the MacArthur Bowl at the end of the 2016 season under Swinney and in 1981 under College Football Hall of Fame coach Danny Ford. A team in the current ACC has now claimed the trophy 12 times. Swinney also won the MacArthur Bowl as a player for Alabama in 1992.

The MacArthur Bowl represents the pinnacle of team achievement in college sports, and each year during its 60-year history a new name has been etched alongside the greatest teams of all time. The trophy, a replica of a football stadium, features archways with space to engrave the names of 100 teams and miniature goal posts. The trophy was the gift of an anonymous donor, who commissioned Tiffany & Co. to craft it from 400 ounces of silver, in honor of early NFF leader General Douglas A. MacArthur. It took eight months to make, and the trophy features MacArthur’s famous quote: “There is no substitute for victory.”

Since the start of the College Football Playoff (CFP) era in 2014, the winner of the CFP National Championship is automatically declared the winner of the MacArthur Bowl as was the winner of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game from 1998 until 2013. Prior to 1998 during the poll era of college football, the NFF Awards Committee selected the winner of the trophy. Both the CFP trophy and the MacArthur Bowl are on display at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Twenty-four different schools have claimed the trophy at least once during its 60-year history. Alabama has hoisted it the most, claiming it nine times. Notre Dame is second with five wins while Ohio State, Miami (Fla.), Southern California and Texas have each etched their names four times on its archways. Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma each boast being three-time recipients. LSU, Michigan State and Penn State have each won the trophy twice. First presented in 1959, previous NFF National Champions and MacArthur Bowl recipients include: Syracuse 1959, Minnesota 1960, Alabama 1961, Southern California 1962, Texas 1963, Notre Dame 1964, Michigan State 1965, Michigan State/Notre Dame 1966, Southern California 1967, Ohio State 1968, Texas 1969, Ohio State/Texas 1970, Nebraska 1971, Southern California 1972, Notre Dame 1973, Southern California 1974, Oklahoma 1975, Pittsburgh 1976, Notre Dame 1977, Alabama 1978, Alabama 1979, Georgia 1980, Clemson 1981, Penn State 1982, Miami (FL) 1983, Brigham Young 1984, Oklahoma 1985, Penn State 1986, Miami (FL) 1987, Notre Dame 1988, Miami (FL) 1989, Colorado 1990, Washington 1991, Alabama 1992, Florida State 1993, Nebraska 1994, Nebraska 1995, Florida 1996, Michigan 1997, Tennessee 1998, Florida State 1999, Oklahoma 2000, Miami (FL) 2001, Ohio State 2002, Louisiana State 2003, Vacated 2004, Texas 2005, Florida 2006, LSU 2007, Florida 2008, Alabama 2009, Auburn 2010, Alabama 2011, Alabama 2012, Florida State 2013, Ohio State 2014, Alabama 2015, Clemson 2016, Alabama 2017 and Clemson in 2018.