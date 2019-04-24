Sparkleberry Lane reopened after early morning collision

Sparkleberry Lane closed after early morning collision
Kenneil Mitchell,

ABC Columbia/FILE – Sparkleberry Lane reopened after two car collision.

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says Sparkleberry Lane between Wotan Road and Valhalla Drive is back open after an early morning collision.

Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., two cars collided head on, and two people in one of the vehicles had to be extricated, but were not transported to a hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: ,
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android