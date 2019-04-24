Sparkleberry Lane reopened after early morning collision

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says Sparkleberry Lane between Wotan Road and Valhalla Drive is back open after an early morning collision.

Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., two cars collided head on, and two people in one of the vehicles had to be extricated, but were not transported to a hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital.