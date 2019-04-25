Clemson releases statement regarding alleged planned payment to Zion Williamson

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — During the FBI’s federal court case into the corruption of college sports in New York City (“The U.S. vs. Christian Dawkins and Merl Code”), numerous wiretaps acquired by the FBI were allowed to be played in court Thursday.

One of them may have a significant impact on the Clemson men’s basketball program.

According to basketball coach Steve Smith, a Clemson assistant since 2012, the Tigers were allegedly planning to pay recruit Zion Williamson before he signed with Duke. On the video wiretap, Smith was having a conversation with ex-agent Christian Dawkins and made references to potential payments to be made to Zion Williamson’s family back in 2017.

Clemson released a statement on the evidence played in court today, saying “We are aware of the developments in federal court today involving one of our men’s basketball assistant coaches. We take this matter seriously and will immediately conduct a review.”

The trail continues this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.