Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence drafted 17th overall by Giants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Defensive Dexter Lawrence is the third Clemson defensive lineman taken off the board Thursday night, going to the Giants 17th overall in the NFL Draft.

The first round pick had a total of 162 tackles (20 for loss), 11 sacks, one forced fumble and three recovered fumble in over 40 games. Lawrence started in 36 contests, and was named first team All-American and first team All-ACC during his last season at Clemson.

Lawrence is joined by former teammates Clelin Ferrell (4th overall to the Raiders) and Christian Wilkins (13th overall to the Dolphins) as Clemson players selected in this year’s draft.