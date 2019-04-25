Sections

WOLO

Hammond grad Seventh Woods to transfer from UNC

Mike Gillespie,

Former Hammond star Seventh Woods is looking to transfer, according to his instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

My three years here at UNC has been nothing short of amazing. Two regular season championships, a National Championship and group of brothers that I would cherish for life. I wouldn’t go back and change any decision I’ve made but I do feel like it’s time for a change, with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere. To the coaches, thank you so much for giving me an opportunity and helping me grow as a player and a man. To my teammates…. y’all know what’s up ???? I love y’all forever and will always cherish what we have been through and accomplished as a group. To any and everyone who has help me overcome the struggles throughout my college career, I am forever thankful. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and the best is yet to come ! – The pain you have been feeling, can’t compare to the JOY that is coming” ????✌????

A post shared by Seventh Woods (@dreamchaser_803) on

Woods, a riding senior, played in 94 games over three seasons at UNC, averaging about 2.5 points per game.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and received offers from UNC, South Carolina, Georgetown and NC State, but ultimately chose the Tar Heels.

“I wouldn’t go back and change any decision I’ve made but I do feel like it’s time for a change,” Woods wrote on Instagram, “with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere.”

 

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons