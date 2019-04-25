Hammond grad Seventh Woods to transfer from UNC

Former Hammond star Seventh Woods is looking to transfer, according to his instagram page.

Woods, a riding senior, played in 94 games over three seasons at UNC, averaging about 2.5 points per game.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and received offers from UNC, South Carolina, Georgetown and NC State, but ultimately chose the Tar Heels.

“I wouldn’t go back and change any decision I’ve made but I do feel like it’s time for a change,” Woods wrote on Instagram, “with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere.”