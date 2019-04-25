Lexington PD searching for woman accused of shoplifting items from Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a female who was involved in shoplifting at the Walmart in Lexington.

On March 17, the white female seen in the video was selecting numerous items from the shelf and concealed them in a plastic container.

The suspect then proceeded to the register and paid for other items, but did not pay for the items concealed in the plastic container.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Det. Johnson at (803) 358-1557 or by email at gjohnson@lexsc.com