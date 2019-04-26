Black Super Hero Project aims to fill in for little girls without fathers

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Civil rights attorney and legal commentator and founder of non- profit CFC40, Charles Coleman Jr. talks to Curtis about an organization that aims to heal the African American community.

“Heart to Heart” is a part of the Black Superhero project, a three part event that will help young women of color who are without the presence of a consistent male figure in their lives.

The day will start with a self-defense class, a special lunch and 40 girls will be gifted with brand new bikes and taught how to ride.

This event will be held Saturday April 27th from 10 am to 3:30 pm at Pinehurst Park in Columbia.

