Clemson DB Trayvon Mullen drafted by Raiders in second round

After trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, the Oakland Raiders selected Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen with the 40th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Declared for the NFL Draft following a three‐year Tiger career in which he posted 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass breakups in 1474 snaps over 41 games (26 starts) in his career … second‐team AFCA All‐American in 2018 who earned College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP honors in the final game of his career … entered 2018 ranked as the No. 49 player in the nation in the preseason by NFL.com and No. 63 player by Sports Illustrated.

2018: Second‐team ACFA All‐American … second‐team All‐ACC … second‐team AP All‐ACC … third‐team All‐ACC according to Phil Steele … credited with 37 tackles (4.0 for loss), four pass breakups, two sacks and an interception in 701 snaps over 15 games (14 starts) … started each of Clemson’s first five games, recording at least one tackle in four of the five contests … limited by injury to two snaps at Wake Forest … recorded two tackles in helping hold No. 16 NC State to 193 passing yards … contributed five tackles and a pass breakup at Florida State … added one tackle and a pass breakup vs. Louisville … made a season‐high six tackles and broke up a pass at No. 17 Boston College … collected a tackle and a pass breakup against Duke … contributed five tackles vs. South Carolina … added a tackle in Clemson’s ACC Championship Game win against Pitt … contributed five tackles in helping hold No. 3 Notre Dame to three points in the Cotton Bowl … earned Defensive MVP honors in the National Championship Game against No. 1 Alabama, collecting six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception, which he returned 46 yards to set up a Tiger touchdown drive.

2017: Honorable Mention All‐ACC selection … had 42 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups in 668 snaps over 13 games (12 starts) … had seven tackles in 40 snaps at No. 14 Louisville on Sept. 16 … had seven tackles and his first career interception in 46 snaps against Boston College on Sept. 23 … had three tackles and a pass breakup in 28 snaps against Wake Forest on Oct. 7 … had four tackles in 85 snaps at Syracuse on Oct. 13 … had a tackle and pass breakup in 57 snaps against Georgia Tech on Oct. 28; named team co‐defensive player‐of‐the‐game … had nine tackles and a pass breakup in 83 snaps at No. 20 NC State on Nov. 4 … had three tackles and a team‐high three pass breakups in 58 snaps against Florida State on Nov. 11 … had an interception in 30 snaps against The Citadel on Nov. 18 … had two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in 56 snaps at South Carolina on Nov. 25 … had three tackles in 58 snaps against No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

2016: Posted 15 tackles in 115 snaps (13 games) … three of his stops came on special teams … played first collegiate game against Troy, earning nine snaps … posted team‐high seven tackles, including one on special teams, in win over SC State … appeared in 37 snaps versus the Bulldogs … saw 18 snaps against Boston College, chipping in a tackle … totaled four tackles and 29 snaps against Syracuse … had half of a tackle for loss in 13 snaps in win over South Carolina … posted first pass breakup of career in 31‐0 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.