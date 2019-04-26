Driver in custody after chase with deputies ends in a crash on I-26

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say one driver is detained after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash on I-26 this morning.

According to Highway Patrol, Calhoun County deputies started a chase with the suspect and Highway Patrol assisted.

Authorities say the suspect crashed the vehicle on I-26 west bound between Piney Grove Road and St. Andrews Road.

Lexington County deputies say one person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Officials say expect delays this morning.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.