Man sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2016 shooting

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) A man from Irmo has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting two women in Lexington County in 2016.

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor, a Lexington County jury convicted 34 year old Tashonby Pedrick Wilson of one count of

attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say on September 26, 2016, Wilson went to the Boardwalk Villas on Lake Murray to find two women he believed stole drugs from him earlier that day. According to authorities, one woman was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot at least four times. Both recovered from their injuries.

Wilson will be taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.