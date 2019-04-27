Pets: Columbia Animal Shelter hosts National Adopt day, Cinco De Mayo Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Looking for your forever friend?

The Columbia Animal Services is hosting National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and Cinco De Mayo pet adoption specials.

According to the shelter, all dogs and cats will be $5, in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

When: The National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and Cinco De Mayo Pet Special will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 – Saturday, May 4, 2019

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

Shelter officials say you can visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-servicesor call 803-776-PETS for more information.