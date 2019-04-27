Arrest made in church vandalism investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The suspect accused of vandalizing a downtown church has been arrested.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 33-year-old Ronnisha Evette Yarborough allegedly defaced the outside of First Baptist Church on Hampton Street with graffiti.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on April 14th.

Officials say the spray-painted graffiti included triangles, hearts and the number 3 on walls, windows, and the sidewalk.

Yarborough is expected to be charged with malicious injury to a place of worship.