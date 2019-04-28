Seven-Run Seventh Inning Propels No. 11 Georgia Tech Over Clemson 13-8

ATLANTA – No. 11 Georgia Tech scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 13-8 victory over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 series lead, improved to 30-13 overall and 15-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 26-18 overall and 11-12 in ACC play.

Justin Hawkins ripped a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning before Baron Radcliff crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Grayson Byrd answered with a long two-run homer in the third inning, then he led off the top of the fifth inning with his second homer of the game and seventh of the season.

Georgia Tech rallied for four two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead, then Clemson came right back in the top of the sixth inning and scored two runs on four singles, including run-scoring singles by Sam Hall and Logan Davidson. Two miscues by the Tigers in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed Georgia Tech to tie the score 6-6.

Clemson responded once again with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, keyed by Jordan Greene’s run-scoring double, to take an 8-6 lead. But Georgia Tech scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks in part to five one-out hits in a row and a three-run homer by Tristin English with two outs. Every Yellow Jacket starter scored at least one run in the game.

Hugh Chapman (2-0) pitched 1.2 innings in relief to earn the win, while Tiger reliever Carson Spiers (1-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.