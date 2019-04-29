End of an era as USC President nears retirement with Farewell Tour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — USC President Dr. Harris Pastides is moving on to the next chapter in his life, but before he does the students and staff at the University are giving him and his wife, Mrs. Patricia Moore – Pastides a special send off. USC hosted an event on the last day of class Monday night April, 29th, 2019.

Students held the party along Greene Street, some saying this was the last time they were going to have the chance to interact with him and tell him how much he last decades of service have meant to them. Besides free pizza, and student performances, Dr. Pastides who has always been active on social media, captured what he calls the “biggest selfie” ever.

Dr. Pastides plans on beginning his retirement in July 2019 after 10 years as USC President. In August, Brenden Kelley will serve the Interim President of the University until as permanent replacement has been chosen.

The pictures below were posted on twitter by the University of South Carolina capturing some of the best moments from Monday nights “Farewell Tour”.