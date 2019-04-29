Special Olympic athletes invited to Disney On Ice clinic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Special Olympic athletes get a chance to see what type of work goes into joining the cast of Disney On Ice by taking part in a skating clinic. The training will be held Wednesday May 1st, 2019 at 10 in the morning at the Plex HiWire Family & Fun Sports Center.

The skate clinic will be held by the performers that star in the show. Kids ages 4 to 12 will get the chance to learn variety of skills including, edge skills, presentation, choreography, personality, health habits, acting and ability to put on a show in front of a large crowd.

That’s not all. All of the athletes will also get a chance to meet all of the Disney characters that are in the show during the event.