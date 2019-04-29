Suspect accused of touching women in USC bathroom stalls arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina Police Department has arrested a suspect who they say attempted to touch women in bathroom stalls around campus.

Authorities say Travis Savon Mckie, was arrested Monday, April 29.

According to authorities, on Monday, April 22 Mckie entered female restrooms located at the Jones Physical Science Building and Hamilton College and allegedly reached underneath the stall dividers in an attempt to touch females while in the stall.