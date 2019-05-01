Fireflies fall to Delmarva, 8-5 Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC – Brian Sharp ripped another home run on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia’s 8-5 loss to Delmarva. The blast was Sharp’s team-best third of the year. The first baseman tripled on Tuesday, also, and leads the Fireflies with nine extra-base hits this season.

Once down 8-0, Columbia (8-17) roared back with a pair of runs in the sixth (Sharp’s two-run homer) and three more in the eighth. Hayden Senger’s two-run single in that frame pulled the Fireflies back within three.

Even despite having the tying run on deck in the ninth, Columbia’s rally eventually fizzled out. The Fireflies walked a season-best nine times on Wednesday but tallied just three hits. The Shorebirds, on the other hand, pounded 14 hits and were led by starter Hector Guance (W, 1-0). The right-hander went 5.1 no-hit innings before allowing the blast to Sharp. Tim Naughton (S, 5) later claimed his fifth save of the year for Delmarva (19-4).

Simeon Woods-Richardson (L, 0-3) took the loss for the home team. The righty did strike out five more hitters over 3.1 innings. His K:BB rate on the year is a fantastic 27:1. Reliever Jose Moreno was impressive out of the bullpen. The right-hander posted 2.2 scoreless innings and owns a 1.13 ERA this season.

Senger wound up with a pair of hits and reached base four times in the second game of the series.