Fighting the opioid crisis here in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fight against opioids continues here in South Carolina.

Thursday morning Governor Henry McMaster and The Department of Alcohol and other abuse services updated the state’s Just Plain Killers campaign.

According to the Department, in 2017 more than 700 people died from opioid overdoses in that year alone.

Officials say they’re focused on getting that number down.

If you or someone you know has an issue with opioid abuse you can go to http://justplainkillers.com/for information on how to get assistance.