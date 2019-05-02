Rosewood Crawfish Festival set to tantalize taste buds at new location

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Rosewood Crawfish Festival brings 10 thousand pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish, music that neighbors from all over Columbia can come together and enjoy in the Rosewood area as dozens celebrate the delicious mudbug.

This year the festival is happening at the State Fairgrounds, a new location, but still on Rosewood Drive.

Below is a look at the map for this years event taking place Saturday May 4th, 2019 from 11AM -8PM.

Festival Musical Line-Up

Columbia Arts Academy Students 11 AM – 6 PM



Fusion Jonez 11AM-12PM

12:00 – 1:00 • April B and the Cool

1:00 – 2:00 • Marshall Brown and the Rare Birds

2:00 – 3:00 • H3RO

3:00 – 4:00 • Dead Swells

4:00 – 5:00 • Terence Young Project

5:00 – 6:00 • Mckenzie Butler Band

6:00 – 8:00 • Jump, Little Children

For more information go to: http://rosewoodcrawfishfest.com/