State lawmakers declaring May as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis “ME” awareness month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Raising awareness about the disease commonly known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Today at the State House lawmakers passed a resolution declaring the month of May as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Awareness month.

Organizers say this illness affects thousands of people across the state.

Organizers also created the hashtag campaign millions missing to raise awareness about ME.