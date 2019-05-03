The Language Buzz hosts Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO) The Language Buzz is hosting its 4th Annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival on Saturday, May 4th from 11am-3pm.

It’s happening in the 1900 block of Henderson Street near Segra Park.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

All proceeds and donations benefit The Language Buzz Foundation, which is a non-profit organization working to create an opportunity for children to become multilingual and globally aware regardless of socio-economic standing.

