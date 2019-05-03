Umbrellas line State House Grounds for Hospice Care

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–At the South Carolina State House, a unique display designed to raise awareness for hospice care, took place Friday.

Take a look at the umbrellas that lined the lawn.

The Agape Senior Foundation says the umbrellas symbolize individuals currently under hospice care and those who have passed away.

The annual event is an effort to show how much hospice care is actually needed in our own community.

There were also patriotic umbrellas lining the lawn, in honor of Veterans.