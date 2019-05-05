Sumter man wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man wanted for multiple violent crimes in Sumter was captured Sunday morning.

Charles Spencer Anderson,43, was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder of two employees at a business near the intersection of Pocalla Road and Guignard Parkway in Sumter County on the evening of Friday.

He was found based on a tip from the public.

Sumter county officials say more information about this case will be released at a later date.