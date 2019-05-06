Businesses offering special deals for Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week.

Many businesses are offering both groups some special deals.

Teachers can get discounts or free meals at Arbys, Chipotle, McDonald’s and Sonic Drive-In, among other businesses.

The biggest freebie day for them is Tuesday, which is National Teachers Day.

For nurses, Amazon, Cinnabon and Disney have special deals, along with other companies.