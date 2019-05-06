Clinton woman accused of burning a vulnerable adult in her care

Clinton, SC (WOLO) — A 28 year old woman is behind bars accused of abusing a vulnerable adult. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Ivory Dakota Williams was arrested Monday May, 6th, 2019 for incidents authorities say took place between December 2nd and December 6th, 2017.

Authorities say an investigation was requested by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to SLED investigators, Williams was an employee at the Whitten Center where officials say she is accused of burning a vulnerable adult in her care with a lighter. According to the results of the probe, officials believe the victim who was a patient at the center at the time of the alleged incidents suffered injuries to his cheek, right arm, and left ankle.

Williams was arrested this morning and transported to the Laurens County Detention Center.