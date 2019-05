Midlands Give 2019 kicks off at midnight with over 400 local organizations participating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One of the largest fundraising efforts in the state gets underway tomorrow.

Midlands Gives starts at midnight. The 24-hour online giving challenge bring the community together as one to raise money and awareness for Midlands non-profits.

415 local organizations will be taking part in the event.

Last year’s effort raised more than $1.8 million.