AAA pushes safety for National Bike to School Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Leave the car keys at home and oil the chain on your bicycle and grab your helmet so you can take part in National Bike to School Day Wednesday May 8th, 2019. The annual event was created in a effort to get children to not only be more active, but also give them an opportunity to take in some of the sights and sounds of nature while connecting with the community as they make their way to school. organizers say taking a bike is also a good way to cut don on traffic and pollutants that are released into the air from vehicles.

According to AAA, 163 schools that have registered in South and North Carolina and plan on participating in the ride. According to Tiffany Wright, a spokesman for AAA Carolinas says this is also a great way to promote Bicycle Safety Month.

“National Bike to School Day encourages communities to focus on the benefits of bicycling while raising awareness for bicycle safety,…Children deserve a safe path to bike or walk to school and an event like this helps shed light on safety improvements that can be made to benefit the entire community.”

AAA says more than 800 students die each year and more than 150 thousand others are injured in route to school and home, at one third of them resulting in fatalities between the hours of 3PM and 7PM. Officials say taking in part in this event can help change that by giving both bicyclists and drivers alike tips they can use to make sure everyone is doing their part to stay safe. Below are some tips provided by AAA that can help you stay safe whether you plan to be behind the wheel, or maneuvering handle bars.

Bike Riders

Always wear a helmet when biking.

Wear reflective gear if biking in the morning or evening. The reflective material shines off of passing car’s head lights.

Stay in the bike lanes or paths as much as possible.

Use hand signals when turning to alert vehicles behind you.

Look both ways before merging, turning or crossing a road.

Assume that drivers do not see you and behave accordingly.

Motorists

Give cyclists their room – they have the same right to a lane as you do.

Don’t drive distracted.

Check the medians.

Leave extra room between your vehicle and the cyclist.

Do not engage with or honk at a cyclist as this may scare them into running off the road.

Slow down – only pass when it is legal to do so and you have a clear view that there is no oncoming traffic.

If you are interested in registering for the event, you can click on the link provided here: http://www.walkbiketoschool.org/.