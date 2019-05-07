Get into the spirit of giving with Midlands Gives to help local non-profits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to join in on the spirit of giving for Midlands Gives Day today!

You can start donating to many local non-profits during the 18 hour online giving challenge, which starts today from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.

Curtis spoke with Ms. Kim and Mr. Rick from the Truth in Nature non-profit today!

Truth in Nature is a local non-profit organization and ministry that help middle school and high school boys who come from fatherless or single parent homes with outdoor activities like fishing and hunting.

This is one of many local non-profits that need your help through Midlands Gives!

