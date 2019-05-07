Presbyterian College Edges Tigers 8-7

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jimmy Marcelli’s two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted Presbyterian College to an 8-7 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Blue Hose improved to 23-25, while the Tigers dropped to 28-20.

The Blue Hose scored two runs on three hits in the first inning, then Bryce Teodosio hit a towering two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the second inning to tie the score. In the top of the third inning, the Blue Hose used three walks to set up Johnny Cook’s two-run single.

Grayson Byrd, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 10 games, hit a solo homer, his ninth of the season, in the bottom of the third inning. Jordan Greene and Justin Hawkins led off the fourth inning with home runs, their fourth and third long balls, respectively, and Sam Hall added a sacrifice fly in the frame.

Presbyterian College scored a run in the sixth inning, then the Blue Hose scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, capped by Marcelli’s two-run homer, to take an 8-6 lead. Logan Davidson lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of of the seventh inning to cut the Blue Hose lead in half, but the Tigers could not plate the tying run.

Clark Dearman (3-3) earned the win by allowing just one run on four hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Cook pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his second save of the season. Luke Sommerfeld (0-2) suffered the loss.