Governor salutes military spouses with proclamation to honor their sacrifice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Governor Henry McMaster dedicated this month to honor the people who hold down the fort, staying at home while their loved ones serve in the Armed Forces.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor McMaster declared May as military spouse appreciation month in South Carolina.

The proclamation notes that spouses are the backbone of military families and contribute directly to the strength of America’s military.

According to The Defense Department, South Carolina ranks 8th in the number of active duty military personnel.