McDonald’s announces international menu expansion

(CNN) — Last week they limited their late night menu and Wednesday they announced an international expansion and some customers are “lovin it”!

McDonalds announced four new items coming to U.S. locations later this year. The new items include Cheesy Bacon Fries, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken sandwich, a Grand Mc-Extreme Bacon Burger and a Stroopwaffle McFlurry.

The new products are already on McDonald’s menus in the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia.

They will hit select restaurants nationwide on June 5th, 2019.