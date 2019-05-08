Midlands Go Red for Women hosting luncheon Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The annual Midlands Go Red for Women Luncheon is happening at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center on Friday, May 10.

The event is meant to celebrate the year-long efforts of the Go Red for Women movement.

Go Red for Women is designed to raise awareness of the issues and risks of heart disease in women. The luncheon will include a silent auction, a networking opportunity and a heart-healthy expo featuring local businesses that promote healthy eating and active living.

Kassy Alia Ray, CEO and founder of Serve & Connect, will deliver the keynote address.

For more information about the Midlands Go Red for Women movement or to reserve your seat, click HERE

or call 803-806-3091.