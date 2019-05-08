Richland deputies search for man accused of robbing Domino’s at gunpoint

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping members of the public can help them locate a man suspected in an armed robbery. Authorities say the suspect walked into the Domino’s in the 9 thousand block of Two Notch Road Saturday May 4, 2019 around midnight when authorities say he pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money from the register before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black man with a tear drop tattoo on his right cheek. Anyone with information that might be able to help locate the man in the surveillance video below is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.