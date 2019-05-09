Columbia Fire Department unveils new service engine

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department spends countless hours putting out fires that flare up in the Columbia/Richland County community, and Thursday they heated things up with the unveiling of their new piece of equipment.

Members of the Department gathered for the “Push In” ceremony where they gathered around new engine 9 to push the new firetruck into its new station along Devine Street where it will be housed. Thursday afternoon’s ceremony helped usher the new vehicle into its service in the community.

City Councilman Moe Baddurah and Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio were in attendance along with members of the community and fire crew members who put a little sweat equity into pushing the truck into it’s new space at the station.