Richland Library introduces entrepreneur-in-residence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Richland Library is introducing its first entrepreneur-in-residence.

Bayne Dangerfield owns Soda City Sewing, an embroidery and sewing company that launched back in 2012.

Dangerfield is scheduled to host weekly office hours at Richland Library’s Main location (1431 Assembly Street) to answer questions about business and self-employment. The one-on-one appointments are each 30 minutes, and scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

To set up a meeting with Dangerfield, click HERE.