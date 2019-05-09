Ride-Share drivers demand better pay, job security, regulated fares

(CNN) —Rideshare drivers around the world are protesting for better wages.

Wednesday protesters hit the streets just two days ahead of Uber’s public offering filing which could generate tens of millions once shares open on the New York stock exchange Friday.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average Uber driver earns just above nine dollars an hour.

Drivers also protested for job security and regulated fares along with better pay.