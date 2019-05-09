Road back open after collision on Sunset Boulevard/US-378

Traffic stopped after collision on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 intersection
(ABC Columbia/FILE) Road back open on Sunset Boulevard after collision.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says Sunset Boulevard is back open after a collision this morning.

Authorities say the collision happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Northside Boulevard.

According to investigators, a driver ignored the stop light and struck a vehicle making a lawful turn on the intersection.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating this incident.

