Columbia Police to unveil new gunshot detection technology

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Police Department is set to unveil what it calls innovative gunshot detection technology.

On Friday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Steven K. Benjamin and Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook will unveil the Columbia Police Department’s implementation of an innovative gunshot detection technology that reduces violent gun crime in the City of Columbia, say officials.

Columbia Police say the technology, known as ‘ShotSpotter’ relies on acoustic sensors to pinpoint where gunfire occurs. The information is then sent to CPD officers and 9-1-1 dispatchers through real-time digital alerts.

At the unveiling, Chief Holbrook is expected to provide additional information regarding ‘ShotSpotter,’ including its benefit to the public, effectiveness since its inception, including arrest results and firearms seized, say officials.

Count on ABC Columbia to be at the unveiling and bring you coverage on air and online.